ACC moves High Court to overturn bail for ex-Jubo League leader Samrat

The Anti-Corruption Commission has petitioned the High Court to revoke the bail granted to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, a Jubo League leader who was expelled for his alleged ties to a gambling racket, in a case of accumulating illegal wealth and money laundering.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat may hear the plea, said ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan.

On Monday, the ACC received permission to file the petition. It was then submitted to the relevant wing of the High Court in the afternoon.

Samrat was freed from jail after 31 months on Aug 10. He spent a few more days in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University, where he had been receiving treatment under police custody, before he was released. On Aug 26 Samrat, accompanied by hundreds of party activists, went to pay his respects at the mural of Bangabandhu on Dhanmondi Road 32.