Shafiqur Rahman re-elected as Jamaat-e-Islami chief for 2026–2028 term

Shafiqur Rahman has been re-elected as the Ameer, the designated chief, of the Jamaat-e-Islami, marking his return as the party’s top leader a year after the July Uprising.

According to a party statement, he will serve a three-year term as chief.

Assistant Secretary General ATM Masum announced the results of the leadership vote on Saturday night.

From Oct 9-25, party members across the country cast their votes by secret ballot. The responsible team later completed the counting.

“Based on the results, Shafiqur has been elected Ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami for the 2026–2028 term with the highest number of votes,” the statement read.

No details were revealed about the number of votes he received or his nearest rival.

As per the party constitution, the Ameer is elected for a three-year term and allocates key positions -- such as deputy chief (Nayeeb-e-Ameer), secretary general, and assistant secretary generals -- in consultation with the central Majlish-e-Shura.

On Jul 19, Shafiqur collapsed on stage while addressing a rally at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan. Doctors later found three blockages in his heart and performed open-heart surgery. He recently visited the United States and the United Kingdom.