Trump jurors see new video of ex-president defending lewd "Grab 'em" remarks

The trial is expected to continue into next week after a day off on Friday.

Carroll, 79, has testified that Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, and then tarred her reputation and career by lying about it online.

She is seeking unspecified damages.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican residential nomination, has said he could not have raped Carroll, because "she's not my type" and has called the case politically motivated.

He will not testify at the trial and has not been in the Manhattan courtroom so far, but on Thursday he told reporters during a trip to Ireland that he would probably attend.

In an excerpt on Thursday from the October video deposition by Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, Trump also mistook Carroll for an ex-wife in a black-and-white photograph that shows him speaking to people at an event.

"It's Marla," he said, referring to his second wife Marla Maples.

When Kaplan asked him if he was saying the picture depicted Maples, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said, "No, that's Carroll."

Carroll's lawyers have argued that the episode, made public in January, undermines Trump's argument that Carroll was not his type.

In the deposition, taken last October at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump reiterated his denials of having raped Carroll, whom he called "mentally sick."