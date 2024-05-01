BNP’s Khaleda Zia to go to Evercare Hospital for ‘urgent tests’

The BNP chief is going for tests at the advice of her medical board

Khaleda Zia will go to Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital on Wednesday for urgent tests.

Her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said, “At the advice of the medical board, Madam will be taken to Evercare Hospital this evening for some urgent tests.”

“In the meantime, all preparations are being taken to transfer her to the hospital.”

Asked about Khaleda’s condition, he said, “Her condition is as before. She is under close observation by the doctors. Specialists have ordered some tests and she will be taken to Evercare Hospital to complete them as part of a regular check-up.”

The BNP chief had previously been admitted to Evercare Hospital on Mar 31. She spent two days receiving treatment at the CCU before returning to her Gulshan home.

A medical board led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder is overseeing her care. She has been to Evercare Hospital several times as part of her treatment.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been battling a range of health issues, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, and kidney and lung complications.

The BNP chief was sentenced to jail in two graft cases in 2017. She had served her sentence at the old central jail of Dhaka until the government decided to suspend her jail time on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khaleda was released from prison on Mar 25, 2020 by executive order and the government has since extended her time out of jail on six-month spells on several occasions, most recently on Mar 27.

Despite her family's repeated pleas, however, Khaleda will not be allowed to travel abroad for treatment under the terms of her release.