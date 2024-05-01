Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

BNP’s Khaleda Zia to go to Evercare Hospital for ‘urgent tests’

The BNP chief is going for tests at the advice of her medical board

Khaleda Zia to go to hospital for tests
File Photo

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 01 May 2024, 10:08 AM

Updated : 01 May 2024, 10:08 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
UK Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition Labour
Congress seeks action against Modi for comments about Muslims
Congress seeks action against Modi for comments about Muslims
Indians vote in huge election dominated by Modi
Indians vote in huge election dominated by Modi
Tabloid publisher testifies he helped Trump candidacy
Tabloid publisher testifies he helped Trump candidacy
Read More
Binance crypto founder Zhao sentenced to four months in prison
Binance crypto founder Zhao sentenced to four months in prison
Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail
Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail
NYC police enter Columbia University amid pro-Palestinian protests
NYC police enter Columbia University amid pro-Palestinian protests
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
As famine looms in Sudan, the hungry eat soil and leaves
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More