    বাংলা

    Three buses torched in Dhaka on the eve of BNP blockade

    A Green University bus is set on fire on Elephant Road, shortly before another was torched in the New Market area

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Nov 2023, 04:27 PM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2023, 04:27 PM

    Three buses have been burnt in arson attacks in Dhaka on the eve of the BNP’s 48-hour antigovernment blockade. 

    A Green University bus was set on fire outside Multiplan Centre on Elephant Road, shortly before another was torched outside Gausia Market in the New Market area on Saturday evening, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence. 

    Several units of the firefighters rushed to the area and brought the flames under control, said Rozina Akhter, duty officer at the Fire Service’s control room. 

    The third bus was burnt near Janapad bent in Sayedabad, according to Rozina. 

    The Mirpur-bound Green University bus from Katabon was badly damaged, said Fire Service Inspector Yunus Ali. 

    The bus torched in the New Market area belongs to Mirpur Super Link. It was heading towards Azimpur from Mirpur. Two firefighting units doused the fire, said Jisan Rahman, station officer of Palashi Barrack Fire Station. 

    The BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami called the two-day blockade after similar protests last week saw deadly arson attacks and clashes amid an opposition movement for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the national election. 

    RELATED STORIES
    11 vehicles set ablaze across Bangladesh on eve of BNP-Jamaat blockade
    11 vehicles set ablaze on eve of blockade
    A local Awami League office in Sirajganj was also targeted and reduced to ashes ahead of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami's latest programme
    31 vehicles burnt during 3-day BNP-Jamaat blockade: Fire Service
    31 vehicles burnt during 3-day blockade: Fire Service
    The burnt vehicles include 18 buses, four covered vans, five trucks, one car and three motorcycles
    37 vehicles, police box, power offices torched in two days, says fire service
    37 vehicles torched in 2 days: fire service
    As many as 41 of the 45 fire incidents occurred in the Dhaka Division
    Man dies in escape bid after torching bus during BNP strike
    Man dies in escape bid after torching bus during strike
    He fell from the roof of an under-construction building in Mohammadpur while evading pursuers

    Opinion

    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    China and India struggle to curb fossil fuels
    John Kemp