Three buses torched in Dhaka on the eve of BNP blockade

Three buses have been burnt in arson attacks in Dhaka on the eve of the BNP’s 48-hour antigovernment blockade.

A Green University bus was set on fire outside Multiplan Centre on Elephant Road, shortly before another was torched outside Gausia Market in the New Market area on Saturday evening, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Several units of the firefighters rushed to the area and brought the flames under control, said Rozina Akhter, duty officer at the Fire Service’s control room.

The third bus was burnt near Janapad bent in Sayedabad, according to Rozina.