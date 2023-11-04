Three buses torched in Dhaka on the eve of BNP blockade

Three buses have been burnt in arson attacks in Dhaka on the eve of the BNP’s 48-hour antigovernment blockade.
A Green University bus was set on fire outside Multiplan Centre on Elephant Road, shortly before another was torched outside Gausia Market in the New Market area on Saturday evening, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Several units of the firefighters rushed to the area and brought the flames under control, said Rozina Akhter, duty officer at the Fire Service’s control room.
The third bus was burnt near Janapad bent in Sayedabad, according to Rozina.
The Mirpur-bound Green University bus from Katabon was badly damaged, said Fire Service Inspector Yunus Ali.
The bus torched in the New Market area belongs to Mirpur Super Link. It was heading towards Azimpur from Mirpur. Two firefighting units doused the fire, said Jisan Rahman, station officer of Palashi Barrack Fire Station.
The BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami called the two-day blockade after similar protests last week saw deadly arson attacks and clashes amid an opposition movement for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the national election.