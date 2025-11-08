Khosru says referendum under Constitution only possible after parliamentary approval

Senior BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has argued that under the existing Constitution, any national referendum can only be held after it is legislated by parliament, cautioning against bypassing established processes.

On Saturday, he said the interim government was formed and the administration took oath “under the existing Constitution” and it contains “no provision” for a referendum.

Khosru expressed concern over rising “authoritarian” tendencies within political parties, stressing the importance of consensus: “Among our political parties, there is somehow an authoritarian mindset.

“No room to go outside consensus remains. Many of our 31-point demands were not included in the consensus. Does that mean I will take to the streets? I will go to the people.

“You cannot go to the streets on every claim. If the country’s leading political party takes a programme against it, will that not create conflict?”

He warned of potential election-related violence, citing a murder incident in Chattogram involving former student leaders of a party.

“An incident occurred in Chattogram, involving internal conflicts of a student organisation. We suspect those attempting to delay elections may be behind this.”

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad confirmed the party is ready for dialogue if the BNP calls for it.

“Jamaat agreed to talks. At the same time, we follow a political culture on the streets, reflecting democratic values.

“We are not going into violence, but working through democratic processes. We are not a pressure group, but represent public opinion. We accept dissent but not conflict.

“The election is expected in February, and people desire a beautiful, transformed Bangladesh. Reform must guide politics forward.”

Azad added, “If a referendum is held first, it will be the real acid test for the administration and Election Commission. Past breaches of public trust must be corrected. Spending Tk 1–1.5 billion for a referendum in public interest is no waste.”

Chief Advisor Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam echoed that if political parties fail to decide, the government will take charge of elections and referendum.

“The nationwide election mood is strong. We are committed to holding the national election in early February. All officials are working, and there is no doubt about the election.”

Shafiqul stressed that good governance cannot be achieved overnight, noting that reform in other countries often takes 10–15 years.