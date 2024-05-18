Polling centres will be shut if a single fraudulent vote is cast: EC’s Habib

'We will take immediate strong legal action if any candidate breaches the code of conduct or commits an electoral offence,' he said

A polling centre will be suspended if even a single fraudulent vote is cast, let alone if the centre is occupied, says Election Commissioner Md Ahsan Habib Khan.

“If someone tries to use their muscle or black money to spread their influence, call the police,” he said. “If they fail to stop it, voting will be halted and voting will be held again at those centres at a later time.”

The election commissioner made the comment at Jhalakathi’s Shilpakala Academy on Saturday afternoon while speaking to the media after a discussion on the second stage of the Upazila Parishad polls.

“Extensive campaigning will be done using loudspeakers in the respective areas to increase the voter turnout and ensure that voters can exercise their right to their ballots without fear,” he said.

“To me, all candidates are equal. Free, fair, and acceptable elections must be ensured at any cost. Strict legal action will be taken if any candidate violates the electoral code of conduct or commits electoral offences.”

The election commissioner instructed the local administration and the police to maintain law and order.