    বাংলা

    UK PM Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers

    'The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government,' a government spokesperson said

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her Conservative party in a vote about fracking amid a total breakdown of unity and discipline.

    Lawmakers openly rowed and jostled in parliament on Wednesday amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration.

    There were reports — later contradicted — that the government’s chief whip, who is in charge of parliamentary enforcer, had resigned.

    "The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government," a government spokesperson said. "Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action."

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 18, 2022.
    UK interior minister Braverman quits
    She is the second senior minister to leave the government in less than a week
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain Oct 18, 2022.
    Senior adviser to Truss suspended: BBC
    One of her most senior advisers is to face a formal investigation by the government's Propriety and Ethics team
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a press statement after a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022.
    I'm a fighter not a quitter: Truss
    She tried to reassert authority over the fraught ranks of her party, amid growing media reports that momentum was building to oust her
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the annual Conservative Party conference, in Birmingham, Britain, Oct 2, 2022.
    UK PM Truss tries to reassert authority as rebellion grows
    Media reported that rebellious Conservatives are weighing up who should replace her, not if she should go

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher