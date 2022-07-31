    বাংলা

    Awami League's income doubled to Tk 213m in 2021

    The ruling party's earnings rose to Tk 213.34 million, fuelled by the sales of nomination papers and membership forms

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2022, 07:43 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 07:43 AM

    The Awami League's income rose to Tk 213.34 million in 2021, a twofold increase from the year before.

    The ruling party currently has over Tk 700 million in its coffers after slashing expenditures by a third last year amid the pandemic, according to its annual accounts.

    A delegation led by Awami League Treasurer HN Ashequr Rahman submitted the party's financial report for 2021 to the Election Commission on Sunday.

    According to the audited financial statement, the Awami League's earnings in the calendar year 2021 surged 105 percent from Tk 103.3 million in 2020.

    The party derived most of its income from the sales of nomination and primary membership forms, which saw an upturn last year, according to its treasurer.

    In 2021, the party spent Tk 63.09 million, compared to the previous year's Tk 99.4 million. The salaries and allowances of officers and employees along with other operational expenses accounted for the expenditure, said Ashequr.

    On the decrease in expenditure last year, he explained that the amount of financial aid given to activists came down from the first year of the pandemic in 2020

    As per the Representation of the People Order, 1972, political parties are required to submit their income and expenditure statement for the previous calendar year to the Election Commission by Jul 31. A party can be disqualified if it fails to submit the report for three successive years.

    RELATED STORIES
    Law enforcers won’t stand idle if BNP breaks the law: home minister
    Law enforcers won’t stand idle if BNP breaks laws: minister
    The minister confirmed that security measures across the country will be tightened on Aug 15, 17 and 21
    Azizul Islam: a mid-ranking AL leader in daytime, notorious moonshiner at night
    The rise and lies of a ruling party politician
    The party has yet to discipline the member of the religious affairs sub-committee, named as a liquor-smuggling ring leader
    Delwar Hossain, a key suspect in Tazreen Fashions fire, gets presidentship of Matsyajibi League unit
    Tazreen Fashions MD Delwar to lead Matsyajibi League unit
    He is named president of the organisation's Dhaka North unit even as criminal charges over a deadly blaze hang over him
    Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil, Iran, rights on agenda
    Macron hosts Saudi crown prince with oil on agenda
    But his decision to invite Mohammed bin Salman for dinner at the Elysee Palace draws criticism from French opposition figures and rights groups

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher