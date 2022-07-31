Awami League's income doubled to Tk 213m in 2021

The Awami League's income rose to Tk 213.34 million in 2021, a twofold increase from the year before.

The ruling party currently has over Tk 700 million in its coffers after slashing expenditures by a third last year amid the pandemic, according to its annual accounts.

A delegation led by Awami League Treasurer HN Ashequr Rahman submitted the party's financial report for 2021 to the Election Commission on Sunday.