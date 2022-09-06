    বাংলা

    Leadership race rival Sunak will not be in UK Truss's new cabinet: Guardian

    Her leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak said earlier in the day that he would not accept a ministerial job from Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 06:49 PM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 06:49 PM

    Liz Truss, who is set to take over as Britain's Prime Minister, will not offer former finance minister and her leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak a role in her cabinet, the Guardian reported on Monday.

    Liz Truss, who is set to take over as Britain's Prime Minister, will not offer former finance minister and her leadership contest rival Rishi Sunak a role in her cabinet, the Guardian reported on Monday.

    Sunak said earlier in the day that he would not accept a ministerial job from Truss, reiterating a suggestion he has made during the Conservative Party leadership campaign that kicked off in July when Johnson was forced to step down from the role.

    "It is just not something I'm thinking about," Sunak told the BBC when asked if he would accept a ministerial job from Truss, who had a smaller margin of victory in the contest than any of her predecessors.

    The Guardian report, which cited sources close to Truss, also said that Thérèse Coffey, the current work and pensions minister, was expected to become the country's Health Secretary in Truss's new government.

    Within hours of Truss being named winner of the contest, Priti Patel said she would step down as home secretary. A lawmaker belonging to the Conservative Party told Reuters that Suella Braverman, currently the government's attorney-general, was likely to be promoted to Patel's role.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's new PM, Truss won support with her tough image
    Truss won support with her tough image
    It's the moment when she vented her anger over cheese imports into Britain that made Liz Truss something of a household name
    Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British PM
    Liz Truss is UK prime minister
    She wins a leadership race at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession
    Decision to join politics is best left to Sajeeb Wazed and people, says Hasina
    Decision to join politics best left to Sajeeb Wazed, people: Hasina
    In an interview with ANI, Hasina opens up on what she thinks about her son joining active politics
    BNP files court complaint against police over activist's death in Narayanganj
    BNP files court complaint over Shaon’s death
    The party is seeking to implicate as many as 42 law enforcers, including the district's superintendent of police, in the death of Shaon Prodhan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher