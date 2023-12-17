President gives 'in principle' approval to EC’s request for army deployment

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has approved ‘in-principle’ the Election Commission’s request for the deployment of the army during the 12th parliamentary election.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal met with President Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban on Sunday to seek approval for the matter.

Awal arrived at the Bangabhaban at 10:45 am and was accompanied by EC Secretary Jahangir Alam. The meeting began at 11 am.

“The president has listened to our view on the matter. He has assured us that he will discuss it with the armed forces and make a decision very soon,” said Jahangir.