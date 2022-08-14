Momen says he’ll be careful with his remarks after ‘living in heaven’ gaffe

At a programme in Dhaka on Saturday, he said: "Everyone must speak and act responsibly. It is not appropriate to make irresponsible comments or to flaunt powers. Stand by the people with cool heads. We have to work for the people -- that is our main message today.”

On the very same day, Momen claimed at a programme in his hometown Sylhet that the media “tried to twist” his remarks and “published the opposite” of what he had said.

“I said ‘in comparison to other countries, and you [journalists] wrote everywhere that [people are] ‘living in heaven’. It was an attempt to twist my words. You didn’t say that inflation in Bangladesh is lower than in other countries.”

A reporter then defended the coverage of Momen’s remarks. Nothing other than his comments were reported, the journalist said.

The foreign minister said: “Inflation is rising at a rate of 12 percent in England, 67 percent in Turkey, 37 percent in Turkey and 150 percent in Sri Lanka while it is 7 percent here.

“I said we’re in a better condition than other countries. If you compare our position with theirs, it’ll look like we’re in heaven. But you published the opposite.”