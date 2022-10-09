Defeats in Ukraine stoke crisis for Vladimir Putin

Much will depend on how Russia fares this winter.

"Putin is a hostage of the military situation", said Tatiana Stanovaya, head of the R.Politik political consultancy. "He became much weaker after Feb. 24."

GOING NUCLEAR?

A severely weakened or even desperate Putin could usher in a much more dangerous phase of the war as he has cautioned the West that any attack on Russian-annexed territory could elicit a nuclear response.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday that Russia's position - that a nuclear war must never be fought - had not changed.

President Joe Biden said this week Putin's nuclear warnings had brought the world closer to "Armageddon" than at any time since the Cold-War Cuban Missile Crisis, when the Soviet Union and the United States came closest to nuclear war.

At home, though, Putin faces discord within the elite, which was shocked by both his Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and his Sept. 21 mobilisation - the first since World War Two - less than 1-1/2 years before a 2024 presidential election.

Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of Russian-annexed Luhansk region under threat, angered two close hardline allies, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and the founder of the mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Kadyrov and Prigozhin ridiculed top generals, saying the military was riddled with nepotism and that senior officers should be stripped of their ranks and sent to the front barefoot to atone for their sins.

"The Kadyrov criticism probably reflects an under-the-carpet power struggle in Moscow itself - it is not just him who is airing those views," said Radchenko.

SHOIGU

Such public anger against top generals and, implicitly, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, poses a problem for Putin: does he sack the top brass midway through a war and risk the ire of the military or does he risk taking the blame himself?

Shoigu, one of Putin's closest allies, was appointed in 2012. The two men regularly spent holidays together in the forests and mountains of Shoigu's native Tuva region.