Nahid announces plan to field NCP candidates in all 300 seats

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam has announced plans to field candidates in all 300 constituencies in the general election after the party received official registration under the Shapla Koli symbol.

The Election Commission earlier on Tuesday confirmed final registration for three political parties, including the the NCP, granting them electoral symbols.

In a late-night reaction, Nahid thanked party leaders, activists, and well-wishers involved in the registration process, while inviting new faces to join the NCP’s political journey.

“We are preparing for the election. Under the Shapla Koli symbol, we will nominate candidates in all 300 seats. The National Citizen Party belongs to every citizen of Bangladesh,” said Nahid.

He added, “Those who want to start politics anew and rebuild Bangladesh are encouraged to contact us. We want honest, competent, and patriotic leadership in every district and every constituency.”

While the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have already released preliminary lists of candidates, the NCP has yet to do so.

Several party leaders, however, have already begun local campaigning in potential constituencies.

“We will finalise our list of candidates within this month,” Nahid said. “The support we’ve received from people in such a short time gives us confidence that it will reflect in the election.”