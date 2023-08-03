US House Republicans rally around Trump

Republicans in the US House of Representatives sought to defend Donald Trump against his latest criminal indictment on Wednesday, by casting the former president as the victim of what they called a politically motivated prosecution.

A day after Trump was indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, some of Trump's fiercest allies in Congress urged their Republican colleagues to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden, haul Special Counsel Jack Smith before a congressional committee and defund his office.

Republicans, who have recently intensified their investigations of Biden's family, claimed that Trump's latest indictment showed the United States lapsing into the condition of a "banana republic." Some clamored for Biden's immediate impeachment.

"DO THE RIGHT THING. Impeach the CRIMINAL IN CHEIF!!!" firebrand Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing unproven claims that Biden, his son Hunter and other family members have engaged in financial misconduct, allegations fiercely denied by the White House.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republican leaders have said that an impeachment inquiry is possible but have stopped short of announcing one.