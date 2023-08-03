    বাংলা

    US House Republicans rally around Trump

    Republicans in the US House of Representatives sought to defend Donald Trump against his latest criminal indictment on Wednesday

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2023, 06:54 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2023, 06:54 AM

    Republicans in the US House of Representatives sought to defend Donald Trump against his latest criminal indictment on Wednesday, by casting the former president as the victim of what they called a politically motivated prosecution.

    A day after Trump was indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, some of Trump's fiercest allies in Congress urged their Republican colleagues to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden, haul Special Counsel Jack Smith before a congressional committee and defund his office.

    Republicans, who have recently intensified their investigations of Biden's family, claimed that Trump's latest indictment showed the United States lapsing into the condition of a "banana republic." Some clamored for Biden's immediate impeachment.

    "DO THE RIGHT THING. Impeach the CRIMINAL IN CHEIF!!!" firebrand Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing unproven claims that Biden, his son Hunter and other family members have engaged in financial misconduct, allegations fiercely denied by the White House.

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Republican leaders have said that an impeachment inquiry is possible but have stopped short of announcing one.

    Republican hardliner Matt Gaetz took direct aim at Smith, tweeting that the special counsel "shouldn't be in any position to charge Trump with anything. We should be hauling his ass before the Judiciary Committee every damn day over this. It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"

    Trump is the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

    Greene also stepped up her call to defund Smith's office in pending appropriations legislation. Gaetz has already introduced a bill to cut off money to the special prosecutor.

    Trump was impeached in 2019 over his alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and aid his ultimately unsuccessful bid for re-election.

    He was also impeached in 2021 for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. That deadly assault was also part of this week's indictment.

    The Senate acquitted Trump of wrongdoing after both impeachments.

    Greene and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik have recently introduced measures to expunge both impeachments.

    RELATED STORIES
    Trump legal risks deepen with charges of plot to reverse 2020 election
    Trump legal risks deepen
    Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, has been indicted on three separate occasions this year
    US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Washington, US, Nov 7, 2020.
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Opinion polls show Republican support for the former president surging since the first of three indictments was issued in March
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, US, July 29, 2023.
    Trump faces federal charges for efforts to overturn 2020 election
    Trump was indicted on Tuesday for his wide-ranging attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the third time in four months that he has been criminally charged
    Donald Trump speaks during Turning Point Action general session at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach July 2023.
    Trump says he is a target in US 2020 election probe
    He was charged last month with unlawfully retaining national defence documents after he left office in 2021 and conspiring to obstruct government efforts to retrieve them

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints