Digital democracy: Dhaka candidates innovate with QR code-infused posters to enhance voter awareness

Candidates in two constituencies in Dhaka have taken an innovative approach to engage and mobilise voters for the Jan 7 election by affixing QR codes to their campaign posters.

These QR codes, when scanned using a mobile phone scanner, provide voters with details about the candidates and their designated polling stations.

The new feature can be found on the posters of Awami League leaders Jahangir Kabir Nanak, vying for the Dhaka-13 seat, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, the nominee for the Dhaka-8 seat.