    Digital democracy: Dhaka candidates innovate with QR code-infused posters to enhance voter awareness

    The innovative step taken by two Awami League leaders allows voters to access details about the candidates and their designated polling stations

    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 04:41 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 04:41 AM

    Candidates in two constituencies in Dhaka have taken an innovative approach to engage and mobilise voters for the Jan 7 election by affixing QR codes to their campaign posters.

    These QR codes, when scanned using a mobile phone scanner, provide voters with details about the candidates and their designated polling stations.

    The new feature can be found on the posters of Awami League leaders Jahangir Kabir Nanak, vying for the Dhaka-13 seat, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, the nominee for the Dhaka-8 seat.

    Nanak is seeking re-election without a great deal of competition in the constituency. Meanwhile, former Madaripur lawmaker Nasim, who did not stand in the last general election, is making his debut in Dhaka.

    Despite the absence of strong opponents, both candidates recognise the need for innovative strategies to engage voters effectively.

    When asked about the potential benefits of such QR code-enabled posters, Nanak highlighted the importance of upholding voters' right to freely participate in the electoral process. "Every voter should be able to vote independently. Through the QR code, a voter can easily access information about polling centres and the candidate."

    Nasim believes the QR code serves as a valuable tool for voters to obtain information about the election. "The QR code provides voters with essential details, making it a useful addition to our campaign poster."

