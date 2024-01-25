668 leaders, workers quit Jatiya Party, accusing Chairman Quader of authoritarianism

As many as 668 leaders and activists have resigned from the Jatiya Party in protest against what they call authoritarianism by Chairman GM Quader.

They include three top leaders loyal to Chief Patron Raushon Ershad who were recently sacked amid a struggle for control during the general election earlier in January.

Such mass resignations will continue, Vice-Chairman Zahangir Alam Pathan said at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka where the leaders and activists gathered to announce their departure on Thursday.

Zahangir said Quader had promised them the Jatiya Party would contest the polls independently, but he did not deliver on his words.