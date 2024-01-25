    বাংলা

    668 leaders, workers quit Jatiya Party, accusing Chairman Quader of authoritarianism

    They include three top leaders loyal to Chief Patron Raushon Ershad who were recently sacked

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 04:51 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 04:51 PM

    As many as 668 leaders and activists have resigned from the Jatiya Party in protest against what they call authoritarianism by Chairman GM Quader.

    They include three top leaders loyal to Chief Patron Raushon Ershad who were recently sacked amid a struggle for control during the general election earlier in January.

    Such mass resignations will continue, Vice-Chairman Zahangir Alam Pathan said at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka where the leaders and activists gathered to announce their departure on Thursday.

    Zahangir said Quader had promised them the Jatiya Party would contest the polls independently, but he did not deliver on his words.

    “He tried to establish himself as a leader with his heated anti-government speeches. We also trusted him, but realised before the election that he was only trying to safeguard his interests by secretly forming an alliance with the government,” Zahangir said.

    He accused Quader of “selling the party out” to the Awami League in exchange for 26 seats the ruling party had agreed to cede to them.

    The leaders and activists objected to Quader’s activities and demanded the resignation of the chairman and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Zahangir said.

    Now they are quitting because Quader has taken the party to the brink of destruction, he added.

    Despite the Awami League ceding 26 seats, the Jatiya Party won only 11 of 299 races, throwing its position as the main opposition in parliament into question.

    Presidents and general secretaries of eight units and the wards under them attended the press conference.

    Shafiqul Islam Sentu, who was recently relieved of his duty as a the Presidium member, said Quader treats the party as a “grocery where his syndicate give him accounts after daylong business”.

    He demanded the resignation of Quader and Chunnu for “destroying the party”, alleging that Quader has no connection with grassroots-level leaders in the country.

    “We will take the party forward with the ideals of [late party founder] HM Ershad. Please don’t try to stop us. You [GM Quader] don’t own the party.”

    Yahya Chowdhury and Amanat Hossain, who were recently sacked as vice-chairmen, were also present.

    Asked for his comments on the mass resignation of party workers, Secretary General Chunnu said authoritarianism has no place in the Jatiya Party although many have been alleging despotism in the party for a long time.

    He also said the mass resignation will not affect the party because the number of its members has “increased overwhelmingly”.

    RELATED STORIES
    Amid controversy, Jatiya Party nominates leader of the opposition
    Jatiya Party nominates leader of the opposition amid controversy
    Per the rules, the status will be confirmed if the speaker accepts the nomination letter from the Jatiya Party
    Jatiya Party wants to remain as the main opposition, says GM Quader
    Jatiya Party wants to remain as the opposition: GM Quader
    The Jatiya Party chairman won his Rangpur-3 seat, but it was one of only 11 claimed by his party
    Jatiya Party supporters campaign in Dhaka
    Jatiya Party MPs-elect to take oath Wednesday
    The party reverses its decision not to join the oath-taking ceremony with others
    Jatiya Party’s GM Quader wins Rangpur Sadar seat
    GM Quader wins Rangpur Sadar seat
    Votes were cast at 175 centres in the constituency from 8 am to 4 pm

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps