When it comes to spending big on elections, few can challenge America

Georgia's US Senate race, set to end in a Tuesday runoff, will be the most expensive contest of America's midterm elections, capping the election cycle of a democracy that is highly money-intensive.

More than $400 million has already been spent on the Georgia contest, a significant chunk of the nearly $9 billion that the Center for Responsive Politics - an independent research group - expects to have gone to funding the midterms.

Following are comparisons to other democracies in the world.