Bolsonaro eyes 2026 candidacy for his wife as his political future evaporates

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's hopes of reclaiming the presidency in 2026 may be all but dead. Yet that doesn't mean there won't be a Bolsonaro running in three years' time.

A majority of Brazil's federal electoral court (TSE) justices on Friday froze Bolsonaro's political career, barring the far-right nationalist from public office until 2030 for spreading baseless claims about the country's voting system in last year's election.

The majority ruling represents a devastating setback for the 68-year-old career politician who was until recently Brazil's most powerful man.

But it may not spell the end for the Bolsonaro clan.

Speaking on Thursday shortly after landing in Rio de Janeiro, where he was greeted with shouts of "criminal" and "coup-monger," Bolsonaro backed his wife Michelle for 2026.

"Of course, I would support a Michelle candidacy," he said.

Bolsonaro, who also faces a number of criminal probes that could land him in jail, is blamed by many Brazilians for birthing a nationwide election denial movement after his loss in last year's vote to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He has previously suggested that once "out of the game" he could become a political king-maker. But many of his ex-allies are already pinning their 2026 hopes on newer faces like Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio Freitas and Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema.