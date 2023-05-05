EC weighs its options as AL leaders keep breaching code of conduct in Gazipur

Election commissioners convened an emergency meeting to devise a plan of action as the Awami League leaders continue to ignore caution and violate the code of conduct before Gazipur City Corporation mayoral polls.

Ruling party candidate Azmat Ullah Khan is set to appear before the Election Commission on May 7 to explain why his candidacy will not be scrapped or why legal action will not be taken against him.

In the emergency meeting, the commission decided to give Azmat the final warning during his appearance, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.