    বাংলা

    EC weighs its options as AL leaders keep breaching code of conduct in Gazipur

    The CEC and other commissioners hold an emergency meeting on a public holiday

    Senior CorrespondentGazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 May 2023, 09:20 PM
    Updated : 4 May 2023, 09:20 PM

    Election commissioners convened an emergency meeting to devise a plan of action as the Awami League leaders continue to ignore caution and violate the code of conduct before Gazipur City Corporation mayoral polls. 

    Ruling party candidate Azmat Ullah Khan is set to appear before the Election Commission on May 7 to explain why his candidacy will not be scrapped or why legal action will not be taken against him. 

    In the emergency meeting, the commission decided to give Azmat the final warning during his appearance, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath. 

    CEC Kazi Habibul Awal met the commissioners on Thursday, despite it being a public holiday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, after State Minister for Youth and Sport Zahid Ahsan Russel sought support for Azmat in a meeting earlier in the day. 

    A local unit of the party organised the meeting at Bhawal-Mirzapur. 

    Speaking to bdnews24.com, Zahid claimed he had not break rules because the venue of the meeting was in his electoral constituency, but outside the city corporation. 

    “I always follow election code carefully,” he said, claiming he had been visiting his area without protocol by informing the returning officer. 

    Zahid and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque had earlier been warned by the EC for violating the code. 

    The commission also wrote to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and the Cabinet Division. 

    Officials said the election commissioners in Thursday’s meeting at the EC voiced concerns over the breach of the code despite the warnings. 

    The EC on Apr 30 summoned Azmat after he rallied thousands of people before submitting his paper and arrived at the party office with other leaders and supporters, although the rules state no more than five people can accompany a candidate during the filing. 

    The commission noted in the letter it holds the power to penalise, fine and cancel nomination for violating the rules.

    RELATED STORIES
    EC summons AL candidate Azmat Ullah over code of conduct breach
    EC summons Azmat Ullah over code breach
    He has to explain on May 7 why he will not face action
    In 2018, the Awami League picked Zahangir Alam as its candidate for the mayoral race, and he was elected mayor in a landslide victory
    Will Zahangir’s candidacy clear EC test?
    Zahangir Alam was suspended from the mayoral post, pending investigation, in November 2021, for numerous allegations of irregularities
    Affidavits for Gazipur mayoral polls show Zahangir’s income has fallen rapidly below Azmat’s 
    Zahangir earns less than Azmat
    The residents of Gazipur have a general idea that Azmat Ullah Khan is far behind Zahangir in income and assets
    Defiant Zahangir submits nomination papers, fears he may be ‘subjected to enforced disappearance’
    Zahangir fears he may be ‘disappeared’
    It comes barely four months after the Awami League reinstated his membership on condition that he will never break rules again

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury