EC weighs its options as AL leaders keep breaching code of conduct in Gazipur

Election commissioners convened an emergency meeting to devise a plan of action as the Awami League leaders continue to ignore caution and violate the code of conduct before Gazipur City Corporation mayoral polls.
Ruling party candidate Azmat Ullah Khan is set to appear before the Election Commission on May 7 to explain why his candidacy will not be scrapped or why legal action will not be taken against him.
In the emergency meeting, the commission decided to give Azmat the final warning during his appearance, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal met the commissioners on Thursday, despite it being a public holiday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, after State Minister for Youth and Sport Zahid Ahsan Russel sought support for Azmat in a meeting earlier in the day.
A local unit of the party organised the meeting at Bhawal-Mirzapur.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, Zahid claimed he had not break rules because the venue of the meeting was in his electoral constituency, but outside the city corporation.
“I always follow election code carefully,” he said, claiming he had been visiting his area without protocol by informing the returning officer.
Zahid and Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque had earlier been warned by the EC for violating the code.
The commission also wrote to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and the Cabinet Division.
Officials said the election commissioners in Thursday’s meeting at the EC voiced concerns over the breach of the code despite the warnings.
The EC on Apr 30 summoned Azmat after he rallied thousands of people before submitting his paper and arrived at the party office with other leaders and supporters, although the rules state no more than five people can accompany a candidate during the filing.
The commission noted in the letter it holds the power to penalise, fine and cancel nomination for violating the rules.