McCarthy's concessions fail to win support for US House speaker bid

Kevin McCarthy offered to reduce the clout of the US House speaker's job on Thursday in a failed bid to persuade hardline Republican colleagues to back his candidacy, raising questions about their party's ability to wield power.

McCarthy has fallen short during seven roll-call votes over three days, paralysing the chamber and illustrating the outsized influence of a small group of far-right lawmakers in the 435-seat House of Representatives elected in November to a two-year term.

A day after the group rejected a plea by former President Donald Trump to support McCarthy, the California Republican lawmaker offered to weaken the role, a change that political allies cautioned would make doing the job even harder.