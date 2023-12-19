Shakib’s ‘victory march’ draws huge crowds in Magura

From Tuesday morning, people had started to gather at a three-storey house at the Keshab intersection in Magura – the house of Shakib Al Hasan.

As the day drew on, the crowd increased in size. When the cricketer-turned-politician made his appearance around 11 am, the air was filled with chants in support of the Awami League candidate for the Magura-1 parliamentary poll.

Accompanied by party activists and leaders, Shakib made his way to the Nomani Maidan area, where the main event was to be held. The crowd swelled and the noise grew even louder.

The Magura-district Awami League had organised a ‘victory procession’ to celebrate Victory Day on Dec 16. But it began to look more like a major campaign event for the cricket star.

Shakib took to the campaign trail after he was assigned the party’s boat symbol on Monday. He began by paying his respects at the tomb of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Then he travelled to his constituency in Sreepur. The victory procession in Magura town seemed like his first major campaign event.