Shakib’s ‘victory march’ draws huge crowds in Magura

From Tuesday morning, people had started to gather at a three-storey house at the Keshab intersection in Magura – the house of Shakib Al Hasan.
As the day drew on, the crowd increased in size. When the cricketer-turned-politician made his appearance around 11 am, the air was filled with chants in support of the Awami League candidate for the Magura-1 parliamentary poll.
Accompanied by party activists and leaders, Shakib made his way to the Nomani Maidan area, where the main event was to be held. The crowd swelled and the noise grew even louder.
The Magura-district Awami League had organised a ‘victory procession’ to celebrate Victory Day on Dec 16. But it began to look more like a major campaign event for the cricket star.
Shakib took to the campaign trail after he was assigned the party’s boat symbol on Monday. He began by paying his respects at the tomb of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Then he travelled to his constituency in Sreepur. The victory procession in Magura town seemed like his first major campaign event.
Though the cricketer had left home at a brisk pace, he had to slow due to the heavy crowd clogging the road. Eventually, the procession adopted a halting pace as it wound its way along.
Still, Shakib – Bangladesh’s long-time hero on the cricketing pitch – waved to the people who had gathered to see him.
Shakib’s march was joined by two familiar faces from the national team – pacer Rubel Hossain and left-armed spinner Nazmul Islam – who took up spots at the front of the procession.
People flowed towards Shakib, hoping to touch him, grab his eye, or snap a selfie. The cricketer was generous for his part, even stopping at one point to talk to a supporter with a physical disability.
Leaders from the Magura District unit of the Awami League had already gathered at Nomani Maidan. But Shakib brought a new wave of people to the area. Marches from various parts of the constituency converged on the location. Festivity, music, and political slogans rang out everywhere.
Shakib gave a short speech, asking everyone gathered for their votes.
After the speeches, the official procession began. The road was packed with activists and supporters. Sometimes the jostling of the crowd knocked Shakib off his stride. Despite the winter chill in the air, he was sweating profusely, he smiled and waved at everyone.
The march wound through many parts of the town before it came to an end. At noon, Shakib attended a rally at the Post Office Bungalow.
Though he may have only started his career as a player in the political arena, his words were as confident as those of a veteran campaigner.
“I have received so much from Magura that I can’t take anything more,” he had told the media on Monday. “I would be delighted to give back. If I get the opportunity, I will do all I can. If I get the chance, I will try and understand the problem, talk to everyone, take their advice, and put Magura on a path to development under the leadership of the Awami League.”