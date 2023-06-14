With Islami Andolan pulling out of Rajshahi and Sylhet polls, will voter turnout be even more depressing?

Since the 2018 general election, there has been a common denominator in all the local or by-elections the Bangladesh Election Commission organised: low voter turnout.
This was also the case in the recent city corporation elections in three major metropolises - Gazipur, Khulna and Barishal.
The average turnout of the three city polls is less than 50 percent. Individually, it was above 48 percent in Gazipur, 51.46 percent in Barishal, the highest so far, and in Khulna, the lowest, at below 48 percent.
Political analysts bdnews24.com had interviewed for this article categorically said the absence of the BNP in the electoral bouts was the main reason for the poor voter turnouts.
With Islami Andolan Bangladesh or IAB, a ruling party-leaning Islamist group, bowing out of contention in the upcoming city polls in Rajshahi and Sylhet protesting an attack on its mayoral candidate in Barishal recently, the projection of voter turnout, to put it mildly, is shocking.
The low turnout projection is a cause of concern for the ruling Awami League-fielded candidates, who are tipped to win in both cities.
AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, elected mayor in the last city polls in Rajshahi in 2018, has urged his campaign workers to encourage voters to come out on the polling day so that the turnout rate reaches an acceptable figure of at least 70 percent.
In a recent strategy meeting with his campaign workers, he said: “My campaign’s target for voter turnout percentage is at least 70 percent so that we can boast to the party president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that we helped defeat the conspiracies hatched by BNP and ensured the party candidate’s victory.”
Liton was Awami League’s candidate in the last three city polls since 2008, and none of the elections has seen a turnout of less than 75 percent.
Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, the mayoral candidate picked by Awami League for Sylhet, also sounded optimistic about the voter turnout in his city on the polling day.
On Tuesday evening, in an interview with bdnews24.com, he believes the majority of voters in the city will turn out to vote for him.
“I am getting an excellent response on my campaign trail from the voters. I am confident that 100 percent of voters will vote for me.
Md Abdul Alim, senior director of Election Programs at Democracy International and a seasoned electoral expert, was not as hopeful as Liton and Anwaruzzaman.
“Recent events in Barishal and the subsequent announcement of IAB boycotting the Rajshahi and Sylhet city polls, which BNP never even considered contesting, will significantly affect the turnout as IAB candidates are actively advising their supporters not to turn up to votes for any candidates in those two cities,” he said.
Abdullah Siddiqui, the chief coordinator for the campaign of Nazrul Islam Babul, Jatiya Party nominated mayoral candidate in Sylhet, concurs with Alim.
“IAB’s move to protest the attack on its candidate in Barishal will make many voters uninterested in coming out and vote,” he said.
‘RAJSHAHI, SYLHET POLLS TO BE DUPLICATION OF POLLS IN KHULNA, BARISHAL’
Electoral expert Alim listed a range of other factors that contributed to low turnout in Khulna and Barishal and felt those same factors would also be in play in Rajshahi and Sylhet.
“Not only BNP’s absence but also the slow process of polling by electronic voting machine, bad weather and turf war within the ruling party have contributed somewhat to the low turnout. The polls in Rajshahi and Sylhet will be a duplication of polls in Khulna and Barishal,” he said.
He, however, praised the overall voting situation in Khulna and Barishal, except for the incident with the IAB candidate.
Md Jahangir Alam, the Bangladesh Election Commission secretary, recently highlighted the unusual polling schedules and weather pattern on the polling day for a depressive turnout.
“We [Election Commission] were forced to schedule the votes during an off-season when many registered voters in the Khulna and Barishal were out of town for work. The heavy rain after 2 pm in Barishal on the election day did not help either,” he said.
COUNCILLOR CANDIDATES OF SYLHET
In Sylhet, a huge number of councillor candidates are expected to draw more voters than the other cities, analysts believe.
The number of candidates, including for mayor, councillors and women councillors inGazipur was 332, Khulna 180 and Barishal 164. The number is 162 in Rajshahi and 367 in Sylhet.
More candidates means they will be able to bring more voters to the polling stations, said Faruk Mahmud Chowdhury, president of the Sylhet chapter of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik or SUJAN. “The turnout will be higher in Sylhet than the other cities,” he said.
But the absence of the BNP has affected the election, he added. “People aren’t very enthusiastic about the vote.”
Shaheda Akter, coordinator of Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association’s Sylhet wing, and Nagorik Maitree’s Sylhet unit President Samar Bijoy C Shekhar, also said the boycott by the BNP will have a negative impact on the turnout.
Abdul Karim, a candidate for the councillor’s post at ward No. 4, however, said he saw a good response among the voters. “I think they will exercise their voting rights as they had done before.”
Tareque Ahmed, additional regional election officer in Sylhet, also thinks the turnout will be
better in Sylhet than in other cities. “The election environment is good here.”
Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, a resident of Dhopa Dighir Par in the city, said the voters are talking about the councillor candidates, but they are not so interested in the mayoral race.
The city has 486,605 voters.
‘NO ISLAMI ANDOLAN SUPPORTERS TO VOTE’
After the announcement of boycott, Islami Andolan candidates in Rajshahi and Sylhet ceased their campaigns on Tuesday.
Their campaign offices were almost deserted, although the candidates and their supporters had been more enthusiastic than the others.
The candidates’ names and symbols, however, will still be on the electronic voting machines as the option to withdraw nomination has closed.
Murshid Alam, the Islami Andolan’s mayoral candidate in Rajshahi, said: “None of our workers or supporters will visit the polling stations during voting. We have no interest in this election.”
Its candidate in Sylhet, Hafiz Maulana Mahmudul Hasan, said: “We’ve announced a boycott following the party’s orders. We’ve stopped the campaign. None of us will go the polling stations.”
[Writing in English by Adil Mahmood and Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder. Infographic developed by Adil Mahmood]