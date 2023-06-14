With Islami Andolan pulling out of Rajshahi and Sylhet polls, will voter turnout be even more depressing?

Since the 2018 general election, there has been a common denominator in all the local or by-elections the Bangladesh Election Commission organised: low voter turnout.

This was also the case in the recent city corporation elections in three major metropolises - Gazipur, Khulna and Barishal.

The average turnout of the three city polls is less than 50 percent. Individually, it was above 48 percent in Gazipur, 51.46 percent in Barishal, the highest so far, and in Khulna, the lowest, at below 48 percent.