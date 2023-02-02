Police trace ex-BNP leader and bypoll candidate Asif to Dhaka, a day after polls close

Ex-BNP leader Abu Asif Ahmed, who ran for the Brahmanbaria-2 seat as an independent candidate and went missing six days ago, has been traced to his home in Dhaka’s Bashundhara.

On Thursday, Asif’s wife Meherun Nisa contacted the chief of Ashuganj Police Station and told him that he had returned to their Dhaka house, said Brahmanbaria Police Superintendent Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain.

The SP, however, could not provide the details about Asif’s whereabouts for the past few days. bdnews24.com tried to contact Asif’s wife but found her phone switched off.

More to follow