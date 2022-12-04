    বাংলা

    Festive atmosphere grips Chattogram as Awami League rally gets underway

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking part in her first public gathering in the port city in over a decade

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 09:20 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 09:20 AM

    Chattogram is abuzz with leaders and activists of the Awami League gearing up for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first rally in the port city in a decade.

    A festive mood pervaded the Polo Ground ahead of Hasina's arrival on Sunday as ruling party members swarmed the venue from early morning.

    After landing in Sitakunda's Bhatiari, the head of government inspected a parade at the Bangladesh Military Academy. The rally started at noon and the prime minister was expected to arrive at 3 pm.

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader hoped that the event would be a memorable one, with local leaders campaigning for it over the last week.

    To mark the occasion, roads and alleyways across the port city have been bedecked with banners and festoons.

    Meanwhile, activists from across the district converged on the city wearing t-shirts bearing images of their local MPs accompanied by marching bands.

    Hasina had previously attended an Awami League rally in Patia Upazila in March 2018. However, her last appearance at a public event in the port city came in March 2012.

    Meanwhile, the Jubo League conference for three organisational branches of Chattogram may have already taken place, but the committees for the metropolitan and northern district units have not been announced. As a result, leadership aspirants are campaigning heavily around the gathering to be helmed by the party chief.

    Hasina is expected to inaugurate 29 projects at a combined cost of Tk 18.97 billion while laying the foundation for four projects worth Tk 14.53 billion.

