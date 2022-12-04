Festive atmosphere grips Chattogram as Awami League rally gets underway

Chattogram is abuzz with leaders and activists of the Awami League gearing up for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first rally in the port city in a decade.

A festive mood pervaded the Polo Ground ahead of Hasina's arrival on Sunday as ruling party members swarmed the venue from early morning.

After landing in Sitakunda's Bhatiari, the head of government inspected a parade at the Bangladesh Military Academy. The rally started at noon and the prime minister was expected to arrive at 3 pm.