Ex-BNP leader Akhtaruzzaman among 28 election aspirants to regain candidacy

Expelled BNP leader Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman and 27 other aspirants have won back the right to stand in the general election after a review of their appeals by the Election Commission.
Former lawmaker Akhtaruzzaman's candidacy for the Kishoreganj-2 constituency had been rejected by election officials after he allegedly failed to disclose details of pending cases and bank loans in his affidavit.
But on Thursday, the Election Commission overturned the decision of the returning officer and restored his candidacy.
“I have defied my beloved party [the BNP] to take part in the election. I only want to see if the government actually can hold a free and fair election," said Akhtaruzzaman.
"I am standing in the election to ensure that [BNP chief] Khaleda Zia is freed. I will not rest until she is freed."
The commission is scheduled to hear almost 100 appeals on the fifth day of review hearings. As many as 60 applications were scrutinised as of 1 pm. The regulator rejected 30 appeals and kept its decision on one appeal pending.
The hearing of the appeals will continue until Dec 15.
A total of 29 parties and 2,712 candidates are gearing up to contest in the parliamentary polls on Jan 7.
After scrutinising nomination papers, the EC disqualified 731 election hopefuls, and 561 of them sought reinstatement.
Aggrieved candidates still have the option to challenge the EC's decision at the High Court.