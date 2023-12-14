Ex-BNP leader Akhtaruzzaman among 28 election aspirants to regain candidacy

Expelled BNP leader Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman and 27 other aspirants have won back the right to stand in the general election after a review of their appeals by the Election Commission.

Former lawmaker Akhtaruzzaman's candidacy for the Kishoreganj-2 constituency had been rejected by election officials after he allegedly failed to disclose details of pending cases and bank loans in his affidavit.

But on Thursday, the Election Commission overturned the decision of the returning officer and restored his candidacy.

“I have defied my beloved party [the BNP] to take part in the election. I only want to see if the government actually can hold a free and fair election," said Akhtaruzzaman.