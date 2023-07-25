Police arrest man who issued ‘murder threat’ to Hero Alom

A youth, who allegedly threatened Ashraful Alom - popularly known as Hero Alom - with death, has been arrested after the social media star lodged a police complaint. The arrestee was identified as Abu Ahmed.

The suspect was apprehended from Gopalganj’s Bhadeshwar area, according to Hatrijheel Police Station chief Awlad Hossain.

A team of law enforcers are transporting him to Dhaka and details would be revealed later, he said.

On Monday night, Alom lodged a formal complaint to police that he had received threats about being killed and dumped in the Buringanga River.