Three takeaways from the first 2024 Republican presidential debate

Eight contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination jockeyed for voters’ attention on Wednesday at the party’s first debate, absent the front-runner Donald Trump, the former president, who bypassed the event.

Here are three takeaways from the debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

NEW KID IN TOWN

In his first political debate, Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, was widely expected to be a wild card. He quickly found out that fire brings fire.

Ramaswamy, a businessman with no political experience who has been rising in some opinion polls, branded his rivals "professional politicians" and "bought and paid for." That brought howls of protest from others on the stage.

He also referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, as a “super PAC puppet.” DeSantis has been backed throughout his run by a deep-pocketed political action committee Never Back Down.