Mexico's Galvez wins rival party support, clearing way for presidency run

Maverick Mexican Senator Xochitl Galvez on Wednesday effectively secured the main opposition candidacy for next year's presidential election after picking up the endorsement of a key party, which dumped its own contender.

Galvez's success moves Mexico a step closer to the prospect of a first woman president, with recent polls suggesting that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's dominant ruling party is leaning towards selecting a female candidate to succeed him.

Galvez is seen by many analysts as best placed to challenge Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA). Her victory came after the head of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Mexico's former rulers, said the PRI would back her instead of its own hopeful, Beatriz Paredes.

"This is just beginning," Galvez said on X, formerly Twitter, as the opposition released survey results showing her polling more support than her PRI rival. "Nobody will stop us."

Still, the way in which the PRI abandoned Paredes took the shine off what had appeared to be a imminent win for Galvez endorsed by voters, as the race for the opposition alliance's presidential ticket was due to conclude with a ballot on Sunday.

Surrounded by sombre-looking party colleagues, PRI chairman Alejandro Moreno told a news conference that because of the polling results, his party was now fully behind Galvez. Paredes, a senator and onetime leader of the PRI, was notably absent.