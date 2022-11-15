Trump to launch new White House bid while his party licks its wounds

Donald Trump is set to launch a fresh White House bid on Tuesday, hoping to box out potential Republican rivals and return his false claims of election fraud to the centre of US politics.

Trump's announcement, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT on Wednesday) at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.

The unusually early launch may well be aimed at fending off potential challengers for the party's nomination in 2024, including rising star Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, and Trump's own former vice president, Mike Pence, 63.