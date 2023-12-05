    বাংলা

    US won't speculate on outcome of Bangladesh elections: State Department

    The US says it will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to ensure free and fair elections

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Dec 2023, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2023, 06:23 AM

    Washington has renewed its call for free and fair elections in Bangladesh while refraining from any discussion about the potential outcome of the upcoming national polls.

    "I’m not going to speculate on the outcome of the elections," Matthew Miller, a US State Department spokesperson, said during a media briefing in Washington on Monday.

    Asked about Washington's assessment of the current political climate in Bangladesh in light of the arrests of numerous opposition leaders, Miller reiterated the US's desire for a peaceful electoral process.

    "I will say what we have said a number of times before, which is we will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people to ensure free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner."

    As the Jan 7 polls draw near, political tensions in Bangladesh are escalating. The BNP, the country's largest opposition group, has enforced a series of shutdowns and blockades to press for the institution of a neutral election-time government.

    The party has refused to take part in the elections with the Awami League government at the helm. However, many of its leaders have defected to other parties in a bid to contest the elections.

    As many as 2,711 aspirants have submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission ahead of the elections, with 29 registered parties fielding candidates.

    RELATED STORIES
    US reiterates goal of fair, free elections in Bangladesh
    US reiterates goal of fair, free polls in Bangladesh
    Myanmar's military-appointed president says the country is at risk of breaking apart due to the failure to deal with the insurgency more effectively
    US condemns violence against Bangladesh RMG workers during unrest for pay rise
    US condemns violence against RMG workers
    The US calls on the government to protect workers’ right to peaceful protest and investigate allegations of false criminal charges against workers and labour leaders
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Biden's $106 billion national security supplemental funding request to support Israel and Ukraine, as well as bolster border security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Oct 31, 2023.
    US Secretary of State Blinken to visit S Korea
    He will discuss North Korea and alliance issues with Foreign Minister Park Jin, South Korea's foreign ministry says
    Salman Rahman meets US diplomat Zeya to discuss polls, economic ties
    Salman F Rahman meets senior US diplomat
    The discussions focused on strengthening the economic partnership between Dhaka and Washington, as well as the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp