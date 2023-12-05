US won't speculate on outcome of Bangladesh elections: State Department

Washington has renewed its call for free and fair elections in Bangladesh while refraining from any discussion about the potential outcome of the upcoming national polls.

"I’m not going to speculate on the outcome of the elections," Matthew Miller, a US State Department spokesperson, said during a media briefing in Washington on Monday.

Asked about Washington's assessment of the current political climate in Bangladesh in light of the arrests of numerous opposition leaders, Miller reiterated the US's desire for a peaceful electoral process.

"I will say what we have said a number of times before, which is we will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people to ensure free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner."