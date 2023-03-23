    বাংলা

    EC plans election management app to bring information to voters

    Voters and EC officials will get all relevant information about electoral areas, voter numbers, voting centres and candidates from the app

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 March 2023, 07:13 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2023, 07:13 AM

    The Election Commission plans to improve voters' access to election information by digital means ahead of the 12th national parliamentary election, which may be held by January 2024.

    The commission has taken steps to digitise the information dissemination system so voters have it available at their fingertips.

    The commission aims to launch the ‘election management app’ ahead of the upcoming polls but they have yet to finalise a date, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir, citing progress in the project. Voters, candidates and EC officials will be able to use the app.

    An EC team on information technology has started to work on creating the app. The EC officials held a meeting in the second week of March to discuss the matter after their first meeting in September last year.

    The EC officials had a discussion on the design and other details of the app, including the technical and financial support needed to develop it, Alamgir told reporters on Tuesday.

    “It’s not possible to create the app without technical and financial support as its operation will require quite a bit of money,” he added.

    The commissioner said the app will contain information for voters, who will be able to learn their voting constituencies and centres directly from the app. “Information about candidates, their names, photographs, and electoral symbols will be available on the app too.”

    EC officials believe they will be able to create the app in the next four to six months if the necessary technical and financial support is available.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fewer female voters: apathy or impediment?
    Fewer female voters: apathy or impediment?
    Women outnumber men in the country's demography, but there are about 17 million fewer women on the voter list
    Bangladesh has over 119 million voters: CEC
    Bangladesh has over 119m voters: CEC
    The Election Commission organises a procession to mark National Voter's Day
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022.
    Can China broker peace between Russia and Ukraine?
    A peace deal struck in Beijing last week between Saudi Arabia and Iran highlights a Chinese aim to project itself as a responsible great power under Xi's stewardship, analysts say
    Bangladesh plans to generate 2,000MW solar power in a year amid energy crisis
    Govt eyes 2,000MW solar power in a year
    Solar energy accounts for less than 100MW of Bangladesh’s current capacity to produce electricity, which is over 25,000MW

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain