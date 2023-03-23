EC plans election management app to bring information to voters

The Election Commission plans to improve voters' access to election information by digital means ahead of the 12th national parliamentary election, which may be held by January 2024.
The commission has taken steps to digitise the information dissemination system so voters have it available at their fingertips.
The commission aims to launch the ‘election management app’ ahead of the upcoming polls but they have yet to finalise a date, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir, citing progress in the project. Voters, candidates and EC officials will be able to use the app.
An EC team on information technology has started to work on creating the app. The EC officials held a meeting in the second week of March to discuss the matter after their first meeting in September last year.
The EC officials had a discussion on the design and other details of the app, including the technical and financial support needed to develop it, Alamgir told reporters on Tuesday.
“It’s not possible to create the app without technical and financial support as its operation will require quite a bit of money,” he added.
The commissioner said the app will contain information for voters, who will be able to learn their voting constituencies and centres directly from the app. “Information about candidates, their names, photographs, and electoral symbols will be available on the app too.”
EC officials believe they will be able to create the app in the next four to six months if the necessary technical and financial support is available.