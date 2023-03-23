EC plans election management app to bring information to voters

The Election Commission plans to improve voters' access to election information by digital means ahead of the 12th national parliamentary election, which may be held by January 2024.

The commission has taken steps to digitise the information dissemination system so voters have it available at their fingertips.

The commission aims to launch the ‘election management app’ ahead of the upcoming polls but they have yet to finalise a date, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir, citing progress in the project. Voters, candidates and EC officials will be able to use the app.