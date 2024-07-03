Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

UK election: What has Labour promised to do if elected?

Labour intends to establish a National Wealth Fund, capitalised with 7.3 billion pounds

UK election: What has Labour promised to do if elected?
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves react during a campaign event at a farm in Oxfordshire, Britain, July 1, 2024. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 07:46 PM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 07:46 PM

Related Stories
Record 34 British-Bangladeshis stand in UK polls
Record 34 British-Bangladeshis stand in UK polls
Sunak hunts for votes among the robots at dawn
Sunak hunts for votes among the robots at dawn
Read More
Hurricane Beryl bears down on Jamaica as death toll rises to 7
Hurricane Beryl bears down on Jamaica as death toll rises to 7
UK election: 10 seats to watch as the results come in
UK election: 10 seats to watch as the results come in
What happens in a UK parliamentary election?
What happens in a UK parliamentary election?
UN warns about rise of far-right in Europe
UN warns about rise of far-right in Europe
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More