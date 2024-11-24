What do Bangladeshis expect from new Election Commission?

As a newly appointed Election Commission is taking charge amid high expectations after three contentious elections and a mass uprising, a key question remains: will the ousted Awami League be allowed to contest in the parliamentary elections?

Former secretary AMM Nasir Uddin, who is assuming the role of chief election commissioner three and a half months after the political upheaval, is confident in his ability to foster an environment where people can freely vote for their preferred candidate.

However, an election observer sees several challenges in ensuring this, including whether the next election will be participatory.

Although the Awami League and its coalition partners are currently sidelined in the country’s politics, there are differing opinions within the government and its allies on whether a large segment of their supporter base will stay away from the elections.

The new commission will take the oath of office on Sunday afternoon and the 13th general election is expected to take place under this commission unless a major event disrupts the process. If held, it will be the first election since December 2008 without a political government in power.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has already made it clear that neither he nor anyone in the interim cabinet will participate in the election, which is expected to reduce political pressure on the commission.

BNP FOR MORE ACTION, LESS TALK

In his address to the nation on Nov 17, Yunus said the election journey has begun, and Moazzem Hossain Alal, advisor to BNP chairperson, views the appointment of the Election Commission as one of its steps.

He said, "We want to trust the new Election Commission. Our request would be for them to speak less and work more from the outset."

"Less talk, more action. If that happens, we will be hopeful that what has been promised will be delivered in reality," the BNP leader added.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Publicity Secretary Matiur Rahman Akand said, "We hope that this EC will play an effective role and conduct a fair, free, and fear-free election."

Jamaat-e-Islami still seeks elections after reforms to the state system. The party clearly prefers proportional representation, which would secure several seats in parliament for them. Under this system, the percentage of votes a party receives would determine the number of seats it holds.

In 1996, Jamaat contested the election without any alliance or agreement, securing 8.5 percent of the vote and winning three seats. Under a proportional representation system, they could have won 25 seats.

The decision on the election method rests not with the Election Commission, but with the government, which is awaiting the report from the commission established to reform the electoral system.

EXPECTATION FOR A MODEL ELECTION

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, or CPB, told bdnews24.com: “We expect the Election Commission to conduct a fair election that guarantees equal rights to stand for election, vote, and be elected.”

"We hope that they will ensure such an election, or set such an example during the election period, that no questions will arise in the future regarding the election or the Election Commission," he added.

Ruhin said political parties in power often prevent the Election Commission from playing a proper role.

"Currently, there is an interim government, and there are reports of different groups influencing it. We expect that they will rise above all these influences and properly tackle the challenges they have undertaken. Only time will tell how well they manage to do this,” he added.

Ganosanghati Andolan’s Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki said, “They will set an example to ensure that no one can use the Election Commission to strip away voting rights."

"We hope the commission will become a trusted body in safeguarding the people's right to vote," he added.

When asked about the challenges for the commission, Saki said: “Reorganising the administration, creating a fair election environment, and preparing a transparent voter list. In addition, the commission must ensure that no one can manipulate the election through administrative tactics, muscle power, or money so that the people can freely choose their candidates.”

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan told bdnews24.com, “We expect this Election Commission to gift the nation a free and fair election that meets international standards.”

“This should be an election that is recognised as a benchmark by the international community,” he added.

Rashed also demanded the cancellation of the registrations of the Awami League and the Jatiya Party.

Dhaka University student Tahmidul Alam said, "I welcome the new members of the Election Commission. However, we will judge them based on their future actions. We do not want to witness a repeat of the farce that took place in the last three national elections and the local government elections over the past decade. Since we were deprived of our right to vote over the past 10 years, we expect future national and local elections to be fair, free, and widely accepted. At the same time, we expect them to remain vigilant to ensure that the commission does not turn into a government-controlled institution, as in the past."

Ismail Mirdha, an employee of a private company, said: "The formation of the Election Commission became urgent. With the Commission in place, the process of restoring people's voting rights has made some progress. However, they should take their time to ensure that the people never have to witness such elections again, where the entire process loses its meaning. There is still a lot of need for reforms here."

‘A MAJOR CHALLENGE’

Jatiya Nirbachon Parjobekkho Parishad, or JANIPOP, chief Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah considers the creation of a new voter list a significant task. He also emphasised the importance of formulating the proper policies.

“Providing an election that is acceptable to all, especially to the international community, is a major challenge,” he said.

"It will be difficult to bring all parties and voters to the elections, as the commission has been formed in the same manner as before, without representation from all sectors," he said, drawing on his years of experience in election observation.

‘REGRETS’

Saki expressed regret that the Election Commission has been formed under a law passed by the Sheikh Hasina regime.

He said, "With this system, it will be impossible for the Election Commission to become an 'independent' institution in the future. We need to change this law."

Saki continued, "The power to appoint the Election Commission should have been given to a constitutional commission that did not include representatives from the ruling party, opposition, or the judiciary."

Raising questions about the omission of five names from the list of ten recommended by the search committee, Nazmul said: "The Election Commissions formed by Sheikh Hasina were all based on this model. There was no real reform. A researcher, observer, or journalist could have been included here."

He also questioned why a new Election Commission was formed before the Electoral Reform Commission could submit its report. "The recommendations they provided might have included suggestions on how the Election Commission should have been restructured," Nazmul added.

NEW CEC DETERMINED

CEC Nasir has vowed to take every step necessary to ensure fair, free, and acceptable elections right after his appointment.

In an immediate response, the new CEC told bdnews24.com: “So many lives were lost, so many people were crippled and injured; we cannot betray their blood."

He continued, “My commission will make every effort to restore people's rights and fulfill their aspirations. We aim to create an environment where people can freely vote for their chosen candidate. I will exert all my strength to ensure that this happens."

Nasir previously served as a secretary and worked on policy formulation for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

OATH-TAKING ON SUNDAY

Members of the newly appointed Election Commission will be sworn in Sunday.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will administer the oath of office to the new CEC and four commissioners at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge at 1:30pm.

Among the appointed commissioners are Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, a retired additional secretary, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, a district and sessions judge, Tahmida Ahmad, a retired joint secretary, and retired Brig Gen Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.

[Writing in English by Sheikh Fariha Bristy]