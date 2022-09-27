Shinzo Abe's divisive legacy lingers in Japanese policy

Two months after he was assassinated, Shinzo Abe is still stirring controversy, evidence of how the polarising former premier's legacy is shaping Japanese politics on everything from defence to monetary policy.

Japan's longest-serving prime minister was a divisive figure who was dogged by scandals. The latest, involving revelations about his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) ties to the unification church, an organisation critics call a cult, has caused an outcry over his state funeral and sent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's approval rating to a record low.

Yet Kishida is expected to continue with several of Abe's policies, at least for now. That's a reflection of how Abe transformed both the LDP and Japan's policy landscape, experts say.

An unapologetic nationalist, Abe pushed the country toward a muscular defence posture that many now see as prescient amid growing concern about China, although he failed in his long-stated mission to change the pacifist constitution.

Abe's attempt to use massive monetary and fiscal stimulus to kick-start domestic demand also fell short, but Kishida has so far given little indication he might suddenly change those policies.

The current premier has also signalled he will stay the course on two of Abe's less controversial successes: the strengthening of corporate governance and using tourism as a growth pillar.