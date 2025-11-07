Interim government itself ‘creating conditions’ to hinder February election, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the interim government itself has created conditions that could “disrupt” the approaching national election.

Speaking at a rally in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Friday, Fakhrul accused the interim administration of “failing” to maintain neutrality, despite his party’s support, and said its actions risk derailing the polls.

He said the government was “failing” to maintain neutrality and instead setting the stage for possible disruption of the polls.

Fakhrul also alleged that the political groups advocating a referendum were “plotting” to derail the electoral process.

Reiterating the BNP’s position, he said the referendum must be held on the same day as the national election, scheduled for February 2026.

He warned that the people of Bangladesh would not accept any deviation from this timeline.

The rally was organised by Dhaka North and South city units of the BNP outside the party’s central office as part of the observance of National Revolution and Solidarity Day on Nov 7.

A procession followed the rally, which moved through Shantinagar, Malibagh, Mouchak, Moghbazar, and Banglamotor before ending at the Sonargaon hotel intersection.

National Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas and Abdul Moyeen Khan joined thousands of leaders and activists from the central committee and affiliated organisations.

In his speech, Fakhrul said the spirit of Nov 7 represented democracy and reform, describing the BNP’s birth as rooted in reformist ideals introduced by late president Ziaur Rahman.

He said Tarique Rahman had continued that legacy through his 31-point reform plan aimed at guiding the nation forward.

“We will move towards that goal and participate in this election. By winning this election, we will build a new Bangladesh,” he added.