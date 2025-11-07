Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 07, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Interim government itself ‘creating conditions’ to hinder February election, says Fakhrul

He alleges that parties pushing for a referendum are “conspiring to foil the election”

Govt creating situation to disrupt vote: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Nov 2025, 06:54 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2025, 06:54 PM

Related Stories
Ex-minister AH Mahmood Ali dies
Ex-minister AH Mahmood Ali dies
NCP begins accepting nomination for election
NCP begins accepting nomination for election
Bangladesh to move towards polls through July Charter basis: Nahid
Bangladesh to move towards polls through July Charter basis: Nahid
Liberation War freed Awami League, not the nation: Rizvi
Liberation War freed Awami League, not the nation: Rizvi
Read More
Trailer out for Michael Jackson biopic
Trailer out for Michael Jackson biopic
Bellingham, Foden back in England for WC qualifiers
Bellingham, Foden back in England for WC qualifiers
Maresca defends rotation policy at Chelsea
Maresca defends rotation policy at Chelsea
100 abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN
100 abducted or disappeared in Syria since January: UN
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More