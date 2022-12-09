Macron's mixed messages on Ukraine unnerve some Western allies

On the one hand it was up to Kyiv to decide when to negotiate with Moscow, Macron said, but on the other he repeated comments that called for security guarantees for Russia when the day to negotiate came.

Russia's official TASS news agency retweeted his remarks.

"Oh FFS (for fuck's sake)," former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves said on Twitter, encapsulating the general feeling among many of France's eastern allies.

Ukraine's response was swift and blunt. President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said it was the world that needed security guarantees from Russia, not the other way around.

Such comments have made France's eastern European and Baltic allies in NATO angry and wary of Macron's intentions despite Paris providing substantial military and financial aid to Ukraine, diplomats and former politicians said.

The annoyance among eastern allies has undermined Macron's own policy agenda to beef up European "strategic autonomy" separate from the U.S.-led NATO umbrella, with eastern allies now trusting the United States more for their defence.

An eastern European diplomat said Macron had "misread" Russia once and the fear was he would do so again.

Asked by reporters to respond to critics about his latest comments on Russia, Macron said on the sidelines of an EU summit in Albania: "I don't think we should make a big deal out of that and create controversies where there's none."

He added: "I've always said...that in the peace negotiations at the end, there will be territorial issues, and they belong to the Ukrainians, and there will be issues of collective security for the whole region."

Macron’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this article.

NEVER SPEAK OUT LOUD

French diplomats and presidency officials underscore that France has never avoided giving Kyiv political, military and humanitarian aid, and that Macron repeatedly consulted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before dealing with Putin.

But Macron's talk of security guarantees has also irked close Western allies who see it as inappropriate set against an invasion that has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainians, laid waste to cities and left millions in winter cold and darkness.

"In foreign policy, you should never say everything out loud. Being right is not enough," Gerard Araud, a former French ambassador to Washington, tweeted, without mentioning Macron by name but adding a pointed "sigh" at the end.

"You have to say it at the right moment, or you risk ending up with the opposite of what you wanted," he said.