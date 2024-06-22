Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

UK's Nigel Farage says the West provoked Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Russia casts its special military operation in Ukraine as part of a broader struggle with the West, which it says wants to bring Russia to its knees

West provoked Putin's invasion of Ukraine: UK's Farage
Honorary President of the Reform UK party Nigel Farage reacts during a press conference in London, Britain, June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Reuters

Published : 22 Jun 2024, 08:06 PM

Updated : 22 Jun 2024, 08:06 PM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
$900m WB financing to increase resilience
$900m WB financing to increase resilience
Journalist groups condemn police association statement on graft reports
Journalist groups condemn police association statement on graft reports
Govt calls for precaution, not eradication of Russell’s viper
Govt calls for precaution, not eradication of Russell’s viper
Returning to Dhaka after Eid
Returning to Dhaka after Eid
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More