Election Commission probing Tabith attack allegation

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2020 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 10:11 PM BdST

The Election Commission has launched an investigation into the allegation of attack on the BNP’s candidate for Dhaka North mayor Tabith Awal during campaign.

The party raised the issue when it went to the EC on Tuesday afternoon to file a complaint against the use of electronic voting machines in the polls to the two city corporations of the capital.

“The commission has heard the matter. The returning officer has been tasked with investigating it and file a report,” EC Secretary Md Alamgir told the media.

Tabith blamed supporters of the Awami League-backed ward councillor Mujib Sarwar Masum for the incident described by the police as a “scuffle” earlier in the day.

The BNP mayoral candidate said he would file a written complaint with the EC though he expressed doubt over its actions.

“They [EC] always ask for evidence and footage but do not take steps when we submit these. This [inaction] is worsening the situation,” he told the media.

