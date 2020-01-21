Election Commission probing Tabith attack allegation

The party raised the issue when it went to the EC on Tuesday afternoon to file a complaint against the use of electronic voting machines in the polls to the two city corporations of the capital.

“The commission has heard the matter. The returning officer has been tasked with investigating it and file a report,” EC Secretary Md Alamgir told the media.

Tabith blamed supporters of the Awami League-backed ward councillor Mujib Sarwar Masum for the incident described by the police as a “scuffle” earlier in the day.

The BNP mayoral candidate said he would file a written complaint with the EC though he expressed doubt over its actions.

“They [EC] always ask for evidence and footage but do not take steps when we submit these. This [inaction] is worsening the situation,” he told the media.