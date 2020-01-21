Election Commission probing Tabith attack allegation
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2020 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 10:11 PM BdST
The Election Commission has launched an investigation into the allegation of attack on the BNP’s candidate for Dhaka North mayor Tabith Awal during campaign.
The party raised the issue when it went to the EC on Tuesday afternoon to file a complaint against the use of electronic voting machines in the polls to the two city corporations of the capital.
“The commission has heard the matter. The returning officer has been tasked with investigating it and file a report,” EC Secretary Md Alamgir told the media.
The BNP mayoral candidate said he would file a written complaint with the EC though he expressed doubt over its actions.
“They [EC] always ask for evidence and footage but do not take steps when we submit these. This [inaction] is worsening the situation,” he told the media.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Election Commission probing Tabith attack allegation
- Awami League senses ‘BNP conspiracy’ behind Tabith attack allegation
- BNP lodges complaint against use of EVMs in Dhaka city polls
- DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
- Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
- New citizenship law is India's internal matter, says Hasina
- Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities
- Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
- Campaign spending: What the Dhaka mayor candidates have revealed?
- Defiant councillor candidates in Dhaka give Awami League, BNP headache
Most Read
- Bangladesh to screen travellers from China at airports for deadly coronavirus
- Myanmar govt-appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
- How Boeing’s responsibility in a deadly crash ‘got buried’
- India's ruling party picks new president as challenges mount
- Five sentenced to death in Laldighi killing
- Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
- DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
- No fines to renew vehicle papers, driving licences until Jun 30
- Rape suspect killed in alleged shootout in Dhaka
- Jashore MP Ismat Ara Sadique dies at 77