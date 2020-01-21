Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2020 05:58 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 05:58 AM BdST
Tabith Awal, the BNP’s candidate for Dhaka North mayor, has declined comment on a report that he owns a Singapore-based company but withheld the information in his affidavit to the Election Commission.
bdnews24.com contacted him for comments on Sunday after Netra News published the report citing documents from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority or ACRA of Singapore.
Tabith is one of the three owner-directors of NFM Energy (Singapore) PTE LTD while the two other owners are his brothers Tafsir Awal and Tajwar Awal, according to the report published last Thursday.
“Though the company has millions of dollars of assets and liabilities, Tabith did not include its name in his disclosure to the EC, in likely violation of Bangladeshi electoral laws and regulations,” it added.
The latest financial statement of the company shows that it has total assets worth nearly $2.15 million and liabilities of around $2.63 million, Netra News said.
The Sweden-based news publisher claims to have seen evidence that the company holds a significant stake in Bangladesh Petrochemical Company Limited or BPCL, of which Tajwar is a director as a representative of NFM Energy.
BPCL is not included in the list of 37 companies that Tabith disclosed to the EC as his business interests.
Tabith had not responded to a question on the issue citing the “electoral code of conduct” during a recent interview with bdnews24.com.
Iftekharuzzaman, the executive chairman of Transparency International, Bangladesh or TIB, believes the authorities should inquire about the latest report on Tabith’s ownership in the Singapore firm.
“Withholding information on wealth in affidavit is a breach of electoral code of conduct. It’s the Election Commission’s duty to check the matter and take steps accordingly,” he told bdnews24.com
The issue also falls under the Anti-Corruption Commission’s jurisdiction, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
- New citizenship law is India's internal matter, says Hasina
- Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities
- Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
- Campaign spending: What the Dhaka mayor candidates have revealed?
- Defiant councillor candidates in Dhaka give Awami League, BNP headache
- GM Quader names 80 new Jatiya Party leaders after Raushon promotes 16
- Do Dhaka voters care about the winner or what the candidates are promising?
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in corruption case
- Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
Most Read
- Heavy bank borrowings driving Bangladesh economy towards turmoil, warn analysts
- Bangladesh braced for another cold snap this week, says Met Office
- Dhaka court sentences 10 to death over 2001 attack on CPB rally
- Five sentenced to death in Laldighi killing
- Bangladesh set to introduce e-passports on Jan 22
- India's ruling party picks new president as challenges mount
- Govt issues revised schedule for SSC, equivalent exams
- Prothom Alo editor gets bail over death of student
- 'Sad' Prince Harry says he did not want to end royal role
- Meghan's father accuses daughter of 'cheapening' UK's royal family