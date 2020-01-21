Home > Politics

Awami League senses ‘BNP conspiracy’ behind Tabith attack allegation

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2020 06:33 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 06:33 PM BdST

The Awami League is doubtful that its activists attacked Tabith Awal and his supporters as alleged by the BNP’s mayor hopeful in Dhaka North.

Hasan Mahmud, a joint general secretary of the ruling party, believes that the BNP “itself plotted the attack as part of a conspiracy to pull the elections into question”.

“I think a quarter is actively working to taint the election atmosphere and it is important to check if they plotted it [the attack],” Hasan, who is also the information minister, told reporters at the Secretariat in the capital on Tuesday.

“The BNP has been trying to make the elections questionable since the beginning through a series of incidents. So, it also needs to be checked whether it [attack on Tabith] is part of that process,” he added.

Tabith alleged that he and his supporters came under attack during an election campaign in the presence of police in Dhaka’s Gabtoli earlier in the day.

He blamed the supporters of Awami League-backed councillor candidate Mujib Sarwar Masum for the attack.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BNP’s Tabith ‘attacked’ in Gabtoli

Tabith mum on ‘Singapore firm’

Citizenship law is India’s internal matter: Hasina

Atiqul’s wife campaigns in slum

Bogura MP Mannan dies

Rebels giving AL, BNP headache

How mayor candidates funding campaign

Quader names 80 new Jatiya Party leaders

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.