Awami League senses ‘BNP conspiracy’ behind Tabith attack allegation

Hasan Mahmud, a joint general secretary of the ruling party, believes that the BNP “itself plotted the attack as part of a conspiracy to pull the elections into question”.

“I think a quarter is actively working to taint the election atmosphere and it is important to check if they plotted it [the attack],” Hasan, who is also the information minister, told reporters at the Secretariat in the capital on Tuesday.

“The BNP has been trying to make the elections questionable since the beginning through a series of incidents. So, it also needs to be checked whether it [attack on Tabith] is part of that process,” he added.

Tabith alleged that he and his supporters came under attack during an election campaign in the presence of police in Dhaka’s Gabtoli earlier in the day.

He blamed the supporters of Awami League-backed councillor candidate Mujib Sarwar Masum for the attack.