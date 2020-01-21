Awami League senses ‘BNP conspiracy’ behind Tabith attack allegation
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2020 06:33 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 06:33 PM BdST
The Awami League is doubtful that its activists attacked Tabith Awal and his supporters as alleged by the BNP’s mayor hopeful in Dhaka North.
Hasan Mahmud, a joint general secretary of the ruling party, believes that the BNP “itself plotted the attack as part of a conspiracy to pull the elections into question”.
“I think a quarter is actively working to taint the election atmosphere and it is important to check if they plotted it [the attack],” Hasan, who is also the information minister, told reporters at the Secretariat in the capital on Tuesday.
“The BNP has been trying to make the elections questionable since the beginning through a series of incidents. So, it also needs to be checked whether it [attack on Tabith] is part of that process,” he added.
Tabith alleged that he and his supporters came under attack during an election campaign in the presence of police in Dhaka’s Gabtoli earlier in the day.
He blamed the supporters of Awami League-backed councillor candidate Mujib Sarwar Masum for the attack.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Awami League senses ‘BNP conspiracy’ behind Tabith attack allegation
- BNP lodges complaint against use of EVMs in Dhaka city polls
- DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
- Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
- New citizenship law is India's internal matter, says Hasina
- Atiqul’s wife campaigns in a slum, accompanied by celebrities
- Bogura MP Abdul Mannan dies at 66
- Campaign spending: What the Dhaka mayor candidates have revealed?
- Defiant councillor candidates in Dhaka give Awami League, BNP headache
- GM Quader names 80 new Jatiya Party leaders after Raushon promotes 16
Most Read
- Bangladesh to screen travellers from China at airports for deadly coronavirus
- Myanmar govt-appointed panel finds no 'genocide' against Rohingya
- India's ruling party picks new president as challenges mount
- How Boeing’s responsibility in a deadly crash ‘got buried’
- Five sentenced to death in Laldighi killing
- Air accident victims to get more in damages as govt clears draft law
- HC stays primary school teachers’ recruitment in 14 districts
- Tabith keeps his mouth shut on reportedly undisclosed company in Singapore
- No fines to renew vehicle papers, driving licences until Jun 30
- State companies allowed to deposit up to 50% of surplus funds in private banks