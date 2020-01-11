Tabith Awal pledges to eradicate graft, mosquito menace if elected
Joyanta Saha, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2020 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2020 10:31 PM BdST
BNP-backed mayoral candidate Tabith Awal has vowed to put an end to corruption in Dhaka North City Corporation, if he is elected.
He blames negligence by the two former mayors of the capital, his rival Atiqul Islam and Mohammad Sayeed Khokon of the South, for last year’s outbreak of mosquito-borne dengue fever.
“I will play a major role in tackling dengue if I get elected. It’s not that we had not known about this, but they [the two former mayors] neglected it. They did not even buy proper mosquito repellent,” he said.
The businessman-cum-politician spoke to bdnews24.com in an interview before the formal launch of his campaign on Friday.
Awal said he formed an organisation of youths that identified 12 key problems in the city, such as waste management, house rent, pollution of air, water and sound, traffic congestion, pavement encroachment, an mosquito.
He and his family members had been named in the Panama Papers, leaked documents that showed how the wealthy families secretly invested in offshore tax havens.
He did not respond to a query on the issue citing the “electoral code of conduct”.
Awal had announced a boycott of the elections in 2015 halfway through voting. The BNP had alleged widespread irregularities in the polls.
This time, he alleges the Election Commission is using electronic voting machines to drive away the rivals of the ruling Awami League.
“But I believe we will win if the elections remain free and fair until the end. Why would I boycott the polls while our victory is certain?”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Atiqul seeks to continue his work if re-elected Dhaka North mayor
- Dhaka mayoral candidates hit campaign trail as EC tags logos
- Dhaka mayoral candidates set to hit campaign trail as EC allocates symbols
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- AL names new organising secretary, distributes divisional duties
- EC serves notice on Atiqul asking him to explain polls camp
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- Dhaka city vote is an Awami League travesty of democracy, says BNP's Moudud
- Questions asked about Awami League councillor aspirant in Dhaka
- An organised party is strength for government, says Hasina
Most Read
- Hasina opens countdown to 100 Years of Mujib
- Bangladesh builder delivers two more ships to Indian firm
- Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement
- US military unsuccessfully targeted second Iranian official in Yemen
- RAB seizes counterfeit currencies in Dhanmondi house
- Police search for four after girl, 11, is raped in Dhaka
- Behind campus attack in India, some see a far-right agenda
- Pompeo says Iranian missiles ‘likely’ downed plane
- Five arrested for alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in Dhaka
- US will grant sanction waivers to allow participation in Iran crash probe