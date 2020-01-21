DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 03:36 PM BdST
Tabith Awal, the BNP-endorsed mayoral candidate for Dhaka North, has alleged that he and his supporters came under attack during an election campaign in Dhaka’s Gabtoli on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Parbata Kalabazar area in the presence of police at 11:45 am on Tuesday, said Tabith.
He has blamed the supporters of Awami League-backed councillor candidate Mujib Sarwar Masum for the attack.
“No such attack took place. There were only a few pushes and shoves between the activists. Later, the two parties were separated,” said Dar-us-Salam Police Station chief Tofail Ahmed.
When asked about the matter, Tabith said, “They attacked me from behind like cowards. Worst of all, the attack took place in front of police officers.”
“They were envious of our campaign and attacked us but we did not hit back. We are observing a peaceful campaign.”
