DNCC mayoral hopeful Tabith Awal alleges attack on campaign in Gabtoli

The incident occurred in Parbata Kalabazar area in the presence of police at 11:45 am on Tuesday, said Tabith.

He has blamed the supporters of Awami League-backed councillor candidate Mujib Sarwar Masum for the attack.

There was no immediate statement from Masum regarding the matter. Police cited tension between the activists of the two parties during their respective campaigns but have denied any incident of violence.

“No such attack took place. There were only a few pushes and shoves between the activists. Later, the two parties were separated,” said Dar-us-Salam Police Station chief Tofail Ahmed.

“Although Tabith was hit in the head during the attack, it is not serious. However, several activists are being taken to hospital,” Tabith’s assistant Mahumd Hasan told bdnews24.com.

When asked about the matter, Tabith said, “They attacked me from behind like cowards. Worst of all, the attack took place in front of police officers.”

“They were envious of our campaign and attacked us but we did not hit back. We are observing a peaceful campaign.”