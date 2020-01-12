Home > Politics

Dhaka polls heat peaking as Tabith, Taposh allege attacks on supporters

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2020 08:05 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 08:15 PM BdST

Two mayoral candidates of Dhaka city corporations have traded allegations of attack on their supporters by rivals in a development that spread election heat on the third day of campaign.

Witnesses said a scuffle started between two groups when Tabith Awal, the BNP mayoral candidate in Dhaka North, began Sunday’s campaign outside the shrine of Hazrat Shah Ali in Mirpur.

“We came under attack and the attackers shouted ‘Joy Bangla’,” Tabith alleged.

Tabith Awal, the BNP candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation mayor, campaigning at Mirpur-1 ahead of the elections. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

He lamented that police “remained silent observers during the attack” though the law enforcers had protected him before the 2015 elections.

“I will continue campaigning peacefully despite the attack,” Tabith added.

And Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the Awami League nominee in the South, said his rivals attacked a procession of his supporters on Rama Krishna Mission Road on Saturday evening.

Launching the third day’s campaign at Shantinagar, Taposh said a ward councillor candidate backed by his party “was among the victims of the attack”.

“It’s unfortunate that the attack happened even after I had visited my rival the BNP’s Ishraque Hossain”, Taposh said. “It’s absolutely disgusting,” he added.

Asked by a reporter, Ishraque denied the allegation brought by Taposh. He was speaking to the media while campaigning at the Judges’ Court premises.

“It’s incorrect. We have evidence, photo that no supporters or activists of ours carried out any attack whatsoever on them. Their men attacked our workers last evening instead,” he said

He claimed the windows of several cars were shattered in the alleged attacks, preventing his supporters and councillor candidates backed by his party from campaigning.

