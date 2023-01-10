Bangladesh observes Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League leaders have paid their respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark Homecoming Day.

On Jan 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned home to an independent Bangladesh after a nine-month war, during which he had been imprisoned in Pakistan. Jan 10 has since been observed as Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

The national flag and the party flag were hoisted at the Awami League Central Office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and Awami League offices across the country early on Tuesday.