Bangladesh observes Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other Awami League leaders have paid their respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark Homecoming Day.
On Jan 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned home to an independent Bangladesh after a nine-month war, during which he had been imprisoned in Pakistan. Jan 10 has since been observed as Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.
The national flag and the party flag were hoisted at the Awami League Central Office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and Awami League offices across the country early on Tuesday.
Hasina paid her respects and placed a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait in Dhanmondi Road 32 at 8:30 am on Tuesday. She took part in a special prayer session there.
After that, she paid her tribute as the party chief alongside the Awami League leaders. Leaders of the Awami League's affiliated organisations, including the Chhatra League, Jubo Mohila League, and Swechchha Sebok League also paid their respects.
“After they struggled for 23 years, the people of Bangladesh fought for independence in 1971 under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib. We achieved victory when the Pakistani occupation force surrendered. But the victory wasn’t complete as long as the hero, Bangabandhu, remained jailed in Pakistan. Without him, victory wasn't fully achieved. It was only accomplished on Jan 10, 1972,” said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader after paying his tribute.
"We pledge to form an ideal state as envisioned by Bangabandhu.”
The Pakistani occupation army had arrested Bangabandhu at his Dhanmondi residence early on Mar 26, 1971, just after he proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh through a message. The Pakistani army launched a brutal crackdown in Dhaka that night.
The nation was ultimately delivered from the Pakistani occupation after a nine-month war inspired by his brave leadership, even as Bangabandhu was detained in a Pakistani prison.
However, under international pressure, he was released from jail on Jan 8, 1972, and flown to London by a PIA plane. From there he came to Dhaka by a special plane via New Delhi.
On his arrival at the airport, a delighted Bangabandhu burst into tears when he hugged his four close associates, who had led the War of Liberation in his absence.
Tens of thousands of people from all walks of life stood on the Mymensingh Road, now VIP Road, to catch a glimpse of Bangabandhu as an open truck carrying him moved towards the Racecourse, now Suhrawardy Udyan.
The great leader of the Bengali nation uttered with emotion at the historical Racecourse grounds: “My lifelong dream has come true. Today, Bangladesh is a free and sovereign nation. Let no harm come to the independence that we have achieved as long as the last Bengali remains alive.”