Khaleda headed back to hospital for more tests

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is headed back to Evercare Hospital for more tests six days after her last visit, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

“Madam’s medical board has ordered more tests. She will be taken to the hospital late in the afternoon.”

The hospital is making preparations for the tests.

On Aug 22, Khaleda went to Evercare Hospital for a round of tests focusing on her heart, including an echocardiogram, an electrocardiogram, an ultrasonogram and an X-ray. The panel of doctors who oversee her care, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukdar, has recommended more tests urgently after scrutinising the reports.