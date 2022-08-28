    বাংলা

    Khaleda headed back to hospital for more tests

    The BNP chief’s panel of doctors has recommended more urgent medical tests after analysing reports from her previous visit

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 August 2022, 05:53 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 05:53 AM

    BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is headed back to Evercare Hospital for more tests six days after her last visit, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

    “Madam’s medical board has ordered more tests. She will be taken to the hospital late in the afternoon.”

    The hospital is making preparations for the tests.

    On Aug 22, Khaleda went to Evercare Hospital for a round of tests focusing on her heart, including an echocardiogram, an electrocardiogram, an ultrasonogram and an X-ray. The panel of doctors who oversee her care, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukdar, has recommended more tests urgently after scrutinising the reports.

    On Jun 11, Khaleda underwent a stenting procedure to remove a block in a major blood vessel.

    The 78-year-old BNP chief is suffering from a range of health problems with her heart, lungs, kidneys and eyes, as well as arthritis and diabetes.

    The BNP chief was convicted in two graft cases and sent to jail three years ago. In April 2020, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.

    However, it did not respond to the BNP’s demand to allow Khaleda to travel abroad for medical treatment.

    Khaleda has been living in her Gulshan residence since then. She contracted coronavirus in April 2021 and was admitted to Evercare Hospital on six occasions after that.

