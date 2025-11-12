Some parties are stirring up chaos sensing ‘weakness of interim govt’, says Tarique

BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has accused certain political parties of taking advantage of a “weakened” interim government to create political instability in Bangladesh.

Speaking virtually from London on Wednesday afternoon at a discussion organised by the BNP at the Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Centre in Dhaka, he urged political groups to refrain from “making the situation murky”.

“The BNP is firmly committed to honouring the pledges made in the July Charter that we signed,” he said.

“But, if any political party, seeing the interim government as weak, attempts to extract whatever it wants, tries to block the BNP’s victory through the people’s mandate, or adopts any foul play, that might eventually lead to political disaster for themselves.”

He added, “Those parties should perhaps be cautious about that.”

The National Consensus Commission has recommended issuing an order to implement the July Charter, signed by 25 parties, and to hold a referendum seeking public approval for the proposed reforms.

The timing of that referendum, however, has become a major source of dispute among political parties.

The BNP wants it to be held on the same day as the national election in February, while Jamaat-e-Islami and eight allied parties are pressing for it to take place in November.

Although the commission made its recommendation on Oct 31, the government has yet to resolve the unresolved issues, including who will issue the order and when.

On Tuesday, eight Islamist parties held a rally in the capital demanding legal recognition of the Charter and a referendum before the election.

That same day, Law Advisor Asif Nazrul said the process for implementing the July Charter would become clear “within the next three to four days”.

A day later, the eight-party alliance led by Jamaat gave the government a deadline until Sunday to meet their demands.

The BNP, meanwhile, supports holding the referendum on election day and issuing the July Charter implementation order with a note of dissent.

Addressing his political allies on the streets, Tarique said: “To our companions on the streets, to those who are making or trying to make the situation murky, please do not do so.”

Referring to the observance of Nov 7 as the “Revolution of the Soldiers and People”, he invoked the words of the BNP’s founder, saying :“As Ziaur Rahman declared, ‘National unity is our strength, division is our weakness.’”

A documentary on the life and work of Zia was also screened during the discussion.

‘THE GOVT MUST DECIDE’

The government and the Election Commission have begun preparations to hold the parliamentary polls in February, ahead of Ramadan.

The commission has said it is preparing to announce the election schedule in December and will begin talks with political parties from Thursday.

Referring to the complexities surrounding the July Charter recommendations, Tarique said: “The interim government has set February as the time for the national election. Now the government must decide -- will it fulfil the wish of one political party, or will it prioritise the February national election to establish a democratic and accountable government before the people?”

He added, “I want to draw the attention of all our allies on the streets. The constitution of North Korea says ‘Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’. Does that ensure democracy? Perhaps not. Bangladesh’s history, more or less, reflects the same.”

“What we truly need first is a change in the mindset about state politics -- we need political understanding, democratic values, patriotism, and, above all, national unity.”