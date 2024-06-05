60 Upazilas go to the polls in 4th phase of local elections

Six Upazilas are using EVMs while the rest are using traditional paper ballots

Voters have begun to cast their ballots in 60 Upazilas to elect new local public representatives in the fourth phase of the sixth Upazila Parishad election.

Election officers said that voting opened at 8am on Wednesday in 7,500 polling centres in the Upazilas and will continue until 4pm without a break.

Ballot papers were delivered to 197 centres in the remote areas on Tuesday, while other 4,947 centres got them on Wednesday morning before the voting opened.

Analysts and election observers do not foresee an increase in voter turnout compared to the first three phases. However, the Election Commission hopes to see a ‘good ending’ to the local government polls.

“We hope the fourth phase of voting will be peaceful and fair. The government and administration have helped us to hold a peaceful and fair election. In the fourth phase, the law enforcing agencies will perform their duties intensively,” said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

The EC says it is not worried about voter turnout. The commissioners say the focus is on peaceful voting. However, the first three phases of the polls saw only 36, 38 and 36 percent of voters casting ballots respectively.

“We monitor two things. One, if the election was proper, just and fair. The other one is whether it’s a peaceful election or not,” said Alamgir.

As many as 721 candidates are contesting the fourth phase of the election. At least 251 of them are vying for the chairman posts, 265 for vice chairman and 205 for women vice chairman posts.

The commission had scrapped the candidacy of seven people in this phase but five of them had it restored by the court order.

A minister, a state minister and an MP were summoned by the court while many candidates were served with show-cause notices for violating the election code of conduct.

A chairman, three vice chairmen, and a woman vice chairman were already elected uncontested.

Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal stressed the need to hold the current local election fairly.

To allow for a ‘competitive’ election, the ruling party Awami League did not nominate any candidates or allow their party symbol to be used by any of those running. Hence, Awami League leaders vying for the Upazila posts are running as independent candidates.

The BNP has been adamant about boycotting the Upazila polls, as it did the national election. However, their members are contesting the election as independent candidates in different Upazilas. Many of them have since been expelled for going against the party’s decision.

Local Awami League leaders bagged the majority of posts in the last three phases. Some expelled BNP members and members of other parties won around 18 posts.

FOURTH PHASE OF VOTING AT A GLANCE:

Constituencies: 60 Upazilas

Centres: 5,144

Voting booths: More than 40,000

Voters: More than 14.3 million

6 Upazilas are using EVMs, while the rest are using paper ballots

LAW AND ORDER

At least 17 law enforcement personnel were deployed at each general polling centre and 18-19 personnel were assigned to centres flagged as important. The centres in the hill tracts and remote areas have 20-21 law enforcers deployed at each centre, according to the Election Commission.

More than a hundred executive magistrates are on duty in the voting areas. Judicial magistrates in the Upazilas will be engaged as well.

>> 166 BGB platoons are engaged as mobile and striking forces

>> As many as 19,478 police personnel are deployed in the polling centres

>> 6,003 police personnel are included in mobile teams

>> 2,673 police personnel included in striking force

>> 154 teams of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are deployed

>> A total of 41,379 police personnel are engaged in security

>> As many as 66,579 Ansar members are deployed in polling centres and mobile and striking forces

Some additional law enforcers will be deployed in 17 Upazilas. This includes an additional 29 BGB platoons, 14 RAB teams, 5 sections of Coast Guard and an additional 16 magistrates.