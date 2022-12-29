Awami League's organisational issues partially responsible for Rangpur loss: Quader

Quader said the party had known about the boat candidate’s relative weakness, but had not expected such a stark loss.

“The Jatiya Party candidate was ahead in the opinion polls,” he said. “But there are internal issues as well, otherwise the difference would not have been this large.”

“None of us went there. We knew we were behind. As we were behind, we did not make a strong effort to catch up. In that sense, I believe democracy won.”

For some time, the Awami League general secretary has been using a slogan about how the party would “step up to play” against its political opponents in the political field. Asked about the slogan following the Rangpur loss, he said:

“We'll raise our game not here, but in the true election -- the general election. Are these proper matches? They’re just local government polls.”