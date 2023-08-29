    বাংলা

    Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign

    Ramaswamy's campaign told CNN it will comply with the request to stop using Eminem's music

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2023, 03:53 AM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 03:53 AM

    US rapper Eminem has asked Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire former biotech executive, to not use his music during his presidential campaign, according to a letter disclosed on Monday.

    In the letter dated Aug. 23, which was reported first by the Daily Mail, BMI, a performing rights organization, informed Ramaswamy's campaign at the rapper's request that it will no longer license Eminem's music for use by Ramaswamy's campaign.

    "BMI has received a communication from Marshall B Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical composition (the "Eminem Works") and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement," BMI says in the letter.

    Ramaswamy's campaign told CNN it will comply with the request to stop using Eminem's music.

    Ramaswamy, a businessman with no political experience, has been rising in some opinion polls and has branded his rivals as "bought and paid for."

    The 38-year-old tech entrepreneur was at the center of many of last week's first Republican primary debate's most dramatic moments.

    Ramaswamy, a fierce defender of former US President Donald Trump, faced plenty of incoming fire from his more experienced rivals, who appeared to view him as more of a threat than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been trailing Trump as a distant second for a long time in the Republican primary polls.

    Trump, the overwhelming front runner in the primary contest, skipped the first debate last week. He gave an interview to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which was released on X, formerly called Twitter, at the same time as the Republican debate.

    RELATED STORIES
    T-shirts with an image depicting the mugshots of former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani are pictured at the Y-Que printing store in Los Angeles, California, US, Aug 25, 2023.
    Divided US embraces Trump mug shot merchandise
    Supporters and campaign managers have embraced the image of his arrest, as they rally around Trump's claims that the charges against him are politically motivated
    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks as former US Vice President Mike Pence, former biotech executive Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley listen during the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 US presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, Aug 23, 2023.
    Nearly 13m watched Republican debate on Fox News networks
    The presidential debate lacked the audience draw of the candidate leading the field, former President Donald Trump, who did not participate
    Andrea Gonzalez, vice-presidential running mate of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organised crime who was killed during a campaign event, attends a press conference on behalf of the campaign while wearing a bulletproof vest, in Quito, Ecuador, Aug 10, 2023. REUTERS/Karen Toro
    Ecuadorian party picks replacement for slain leader
    Villavicencio's Build party announced it had tapped Andrea Gonzalez to replace the slain 59-year-old in the Aug 20 vote
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, US Aug 12, 2023. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
    Trump swoops into Iowa Fair to scramble rival campaign
    DeSantis, who has had two staff shake-ups in the past three weeks and is sinking in the polls, had long planned to attend the Iowa State Fair

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks